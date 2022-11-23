Former Celtic star Paul Caddis has revealed that he wanted to continue playing for the Hoops, but not just for the sake of it.

Celtic are Caddis’ boyhood club but he only ever made 22 appearances for the Hoops in his tenure there, with one of them being a Champions League clash against Barcelona.

With game-time a concern, Caddis left Celtic in the summer of 2010 for English club Swindon Town and went on to become a fan favourite at Birmingham City.

Caddis would have loved to stay at Celtic, but says his hunger for first team football meant he had no option but to leave the Glasgow giants.

The Fleetwood Town academy coach explained that he did not want to follow the examples of other youth products of Celtic and continue just for the tag of playing for the Hoops.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Caddis said: “I would have loved to have stayed at my boyhood club and played every week but at the same time I wanted to get to a stage where I wanted to be a first team footballer.

“There were lads who stayed at Celtic until they were 22-23 years old and they had no first team experience at all, they were just there for the facilities and for the ‘I play for Celtic’ tag.

“I wasn’t about that.”

After leaving Celtic, Caddis went on to make more than 370 appearances over his playing career and retired last year.