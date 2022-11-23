Bayern Munich are unlikely to rival Newcastle United for the signature of Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa in the winter window or next summer.

Sosa has a contract until 2025 with Stuttgart but he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in January.

There are suggestions that the German club need money and could sell in the winter window, but they have so far denied the need to move him this winter.

Newcastle have their eyes on him and are said to be interested in taking him to St. James’ Park in the near future.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly his fan as well, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bavarians are not looking at him.

Sosa is not a player the German champions are considering signing this winter or in the next summer transfer window, which will be a boost for Newcastle.

There are other clubs who are also keeping tabs on him, but with no Bayern Munich in the chase, the Magpies may have more chance of landing him.

It remains to be seen when and if offers land on Stuttgart’s table for Sosa ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window.