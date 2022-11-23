Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam believes that the Gers are not yet out of the Scottish Premiership title race despite a considerable gap separating them from rivals Celtic.

With only 15 league games played, Rangers find themselves nine points behind the Hoops and their indifferent form in recent games saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst get sacked.

The Gers’ hierarchy are presently on the hunt for the club’s next manager, with several candidates being considered by the Ibrox side.

Adam believes it would be unwise to rule Rangers out of the title race just yet with a number of games still to be played in the Scottish Premiership.

But to ensure there is a turnaround, Adam believes it to be of paramount importance that the new manager be someone who is convinced that such an escapade is possible first and foremost.

“You can’t rule it out”, Adam said on PLZ Soccer.

“No, you cannot rule it out because it’s nine points and there’s plenty of games to go.

“Whoever has to come in has to have the mindset that they can turn it around.

“It’ll be an interesting few days because the lads will be coming back from the break and ready to go for the next part of the season.”

Rangers restart the Scottish Premiership on 15th December when they invite Hibernian to Ibrox.