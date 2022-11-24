Besiktas have lined up a replacement in the event Everton loan star Dele Alli leaves them in the January transfer window.

Alli departed Everton on a temporary basis in the summer for Besiktas but he has not had a rosy time with the Turkish giants.

The Everton midfielder has played seven times for Besiktas in the league, but has scored only once and registered no assists.

His performances have underwhelmed in Turkey, with the club’s boss Senol Gunes admitting he is not living up to expectations.

Besiktas are claimed to be thinking of cutting short Alli’s loan in the January window following his disappointing performances for them.

The Super Lig club have now found a replacement for Alli should he leave in January, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Besiktas are looking at Sivasspor star Dia Saba to take the Everton man’s place should he leave, with the Israeli having scored four times and assisted three times in the league this season.

There is an option to buy clause in Alli’s loan deal to Besiktas but instead of exercising it, the Super Lig club are looking at cutting the agreement short.