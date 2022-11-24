Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers are now expecting Michael Beale to leave the club and join Glasgow giants Rangers as their new manager, according to talkSPORT.

Rangers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week and are on the lookout for a new manager.

Beale was reportedly been on their radar even before they took the decision to sack their previous manager and is now the frontrunner to take up the role.

It is unclear whether a formal approach has been made by Rangers to QPR in order to seek permission to hold talks with their manager.

But it has been claimed that QPR are now resigned to losing Beale to Rangers in the coming days.

The Championship side are now preparing to see their manager leave and take charge of Rangers.

Beale is regarded highly inside Rangers for the work he carried out as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox.

He was instrumental in Rangers winning the league title in the 2020/21 season as part of Gerrard’s backroom staff.

If he agrees to take up the job, Beale would be taking charge of a side who are nine points Celtic in the title race.