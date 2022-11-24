Former Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley has revealed that of the Rangers players he has spoken to, everyone has given a glowing recommendation of Michael Beale.

Following the sacking of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Beale has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Ibrox.

Beale is a former first team coach for Rangers and it is claimed that his current club Queens Park Rangers are expecting him to leave the Championship club for the Glasgow giants.

Bartley thinks that Beale would be a perfect fit for Rangers and his assumption is given weight by his encounters with Rangers players, who have spoken highly of their potential new manager.

As for the inexperience doubt, with the Championship side being Beale’s first job as boss, Bartley gave the example of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose first job was Barcelona and where he flourished.

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Bartley said: “I think he would be a fantastic fit for the football club.

“Any of the Rangers players I have spoken to about his time there speak so highly of him, how good he was on the training pitch, how good he was as a man, how they could go to him.

“Obviously Steven Gerrard was the manager at the moment in time.

“Gerrard had his own qualities as well but I think Michael Beale will be the No.1 for me, I think it works.

“A lot of people talk about having experience at such a big club but, I am not trying to put him in the same category as Pep Guardiola for one second, but look at his first job in football management.”

Beale has Queens Park Rangers seventh in the Championship table and on a poor run of form, with the R’s bottom of the form table in the league over the last six games.