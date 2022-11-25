Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Michael Beale should not be saddled with former Rangers players on his staff if he gets the manager’s job at Ibrox.

Rangers are tipped to finalise the appointment of Beale as their new manager by next week.

The 42-year-old is reportedly set to leave Queens Park Rangers and return to Ibrox where he previously served as first team coach to Steven Gerrard and won the league title.

There is also a clamour for a few former Rangers players to be part of the new coaching staff in order to retain the identity of the club, but Dalziel is not buying that argument.

Kevin Thompson is one of the former Rangers players who has been linked with returning to the Gers as part of Beale’s coaching staff.

However, Dalziel stressed that Beale should not be saddled with former Rangers if he does not want them as he needs to trust and have faith in the ability of the coaching staff.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I have heard guys like Barry Ferguson, you need to get him in the staff or you need to get Neil McCann in – a Rangers man with good knowledge of the game.

“There are a million coaches with great knowledge about the game, but if Michael Beale doesn’t have something to offer them, there is no point being in there.

“You need people who you’d bounce things off, you are comfortable with, you know you are going to get on with them and they have the same ideas as you.

“Now if Kevin Thompson may be the guy because of the connection before, but you can’t just go right we want a manager, but we are going to throw in a few Rangers guys because of the club.

“I just don’t buy into all that you need to have Rangers people in there.”

Rangers are nine points behind Celtic in the league table and will need to start the latter half of the season well in December.