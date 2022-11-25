Everton and Leeds United are among the Premier League clubs keen on acquiring the services of Senegal international Boulaye Dia, who is starring at the World Cup, according to CBS Sports.

Dia is currently on loan at Serie A side Salernitana from La Liga team Villarreal, with the club having an option to buy him for £10m.

Having netted Senegal’s first goal at the ongoing World Cup, Dia’s stock continues to rise with a number of Premier League clubs interested.

Everton and Leeds are among the clubs in England keeping tabs on the 26-year-old centre-forward.

Leicester City and West Ham United are the other clubs in England’s top flight to keep a keen eye on Dia’s situation.

Everton have one of the meanest defences in the Premier League, but have found the going tough at the other end of the pitch given Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed about half of the Toffees’ games with a knee injury.

Leeds need another recognisable centre-forward who can provide another option up front, amid Patrick Bamford’s injury issues.

Dia has made 14 appearances in Serie A so far in the current campaign, scoring six goals and laying on two assists.