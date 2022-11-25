Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is of the view that Pompey star Owen Dale possesses qualities that allow him to be effective both on and off the ball for his team.

The 24-year-old right winger joined Portsmouth in the summer transfer window from the Championship side Blackpool.

Dale has established himself as a regular in Cowley’s starting line-up and has featured in every league game this season for Portsmouth, laying on four assists and scoring one goal.

The Portsmouth manager stated that Dale has been brilliant for Pompey so far this season and praised the player for his positive energy and champion mentality.

Cowley believes that Dale is a player who is a threat on the ball and is also brilliant when counter-pressing off the ball.

The Portsmouth manager acknowledged that the Blackpool loanee fits perfectly with Portsmouth’s style of play and thinks Dale is capable of scoring more goals.

“Dale has been really good, we have loved Owen, he has a real positive energy about him, is tenacious, gritty, and a winner”, Cowley told The News.

“He does both sides of the game, offensively he has wonderful double and triple movement which allows him to create space for himself and sometimes others.

“He’s a threat on the counter-attack, is a good crosser of the ball and we believe will also score goals.

“And against the ball he is a brilliant counter-presser, really aggressive up the ball, he goes hard at it, which suits the way we like to play the game.”

Portsmouth will take on MK Dons on Saturday in their FA Cup second round tie and Dale will be looking to continue his impressive form against Liam Manning’s side.