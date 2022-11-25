Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny is confident that Toffees star Dominic Calvert-Lewin will rediscover his best form and start scoring goals following a full recovery from injury.

Last season, the 25-year-old striker missed a large portion of the campaign due to a foot injury and appeared 17 times for Everton in the league, scoring five goals.

Calvert-Lewin suffered a knee injury that held him back from featuring in the Toffees’ opening nine league fixtures of this season.

But the England international picked up a shoulder injury during the Toffees’ 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United on 19th October and missed Everton’s last game before the World Cup break against Bournemouth.

Kenny, who played alongside Calvert-Lewin during his time at Goodison Park, emphasised that he witnessed the dedication the 27-year-old put in off the field to overcome his injury.

The Hertha Berlin defender pointed out the immense pressure Calvert-Lewin faces as the main striker for the Merseyside outfit and believes that he will undoubtedly rediscover his form by scoring goals for Everton.

“The work he was putting in off the field to figure things out I saw first hand”, Kenny told The Athletic.

“He understands his first thing is to be a footballer.

“To know what he’s going through now… it will be eating him up.

“The pressure he feels — he’s probably the main player who will help the team push on because of his attributes.

“He knows that as well.

“I speak to him regularly and if anyone can come back and score goals and hit the heights, it will be him.”

Everton will return to action after the World Cup break against Wolves on 26th December and it remains to be seen whether Dominic-Lewin will be fit before that game.