Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has stated that Kieren McKenna is a fantastic manager to play under and revealed that the Blues boss challenges players to bring out their best.

McKenna took charge of Ipswich last season in December and led the Tractor Boys to an eleventh place finish in the League One table.

This season, Ipswich are in second place in the League One table, two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle and have picked up 20 points from their last nine fixtures.

Morsy, who has featured 18 times in the league for Ipswich this season, has praised McKenna for the amount of detail he provides to improve his squad and added that the Blues boss has been brilliant to play for.

The Tractor Boys skipper further added that McKenna runs very well-organised training sessions and stressed that the Northern Irish strategist puts players through challenges to bring out their best.

“He’s been brilliant to play for, the style of football we’ve been playing takes a lot of work — a lot of video analysis, work on the grass and conversations”, Morsy told The Athletic.

“He’s very detailed, you can see he’s put a massive amount of effort into his craft to get to where he is.

“Every player is different but most have two things that they want.

“One is to enjoy training every day, whether you are in or out of the team — and training is really well run every day.

“The other thing is you want to feel like you’re always improving as well, whether you are one of the youngest players or one of the oldest players in the squad.

“The manager challenges players and that’s a way to get the best out of me.”

McKenna’s side will next host Buxton at Portman Road on Sunday in their FA Cup second-round tie.