Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has challenged Everton loan star Dele Alli to take a step towards him in order to put his career back on track and be of use to the team.

In spite of getting the chance to bring his career back on track at Besiktas, Alli has failed to take up the opportunity in Turkey.

Following an injury-plagued start to the campaign in the Turkish top flight, Alli has featured in seven league games, scoring a lone goal.

Alli’s new boss at Besiktas, Gunes, has been left unimpressed by the Everton man and feels that the 26-year-old is at a low ebb in his career.

However, he also remains optimistic about seeing Alli overcome the obstacles with a bit of desire inside him.

Gunes challenged Alli to work with him and do all he can to become of use to Besiktas, as he feels if the Everton man does not improve then there is little that can be done.

“I don’t know if Dele Alli will go or not, but I think he’ll change a lot with practice”, Gunes was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.

“He can come out of rock bottom.

“If he takes one step towards me, I’ll take three towards him.

“We can utilise him, but if he continues like this, there’s nothing to talk about.”

It has been claimed that Besiktas could look to terminate their loan agreement with Everton in January and sent Alli back to Merseyside.