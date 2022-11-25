Manchester United’s 17-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been attracting loan interest ahead of January, but he is unlikely to leave the club at the moment, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have received initial loan enquiries over several of their academy players ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United are planning to loan out several of their youngsters in the winter window in order to aid their development.

Mainoo is one of several players who are on the shortlist of several clubs and there is considerable loan interest in him.

However, it seems unlikely that Manchester United would be keen to let him leave on loan in the coming months.

Mainoo has been training regularly with the first-team squad and was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

He is yet to make his debut but is regarded highly inside the club and for the moment they do not think the time is right for his first loan.

It remains to be seen whether that stand changes from now until January if more clubs show an interest in getting him on loan.