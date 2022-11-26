Former Derby County star Mark O’Brien is of the view that Rodney Parade’s matchday atmosphere will prove to be challenging for the Rams when they visit Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Derby are on an eight-match unbeaten run and are in eighth place in the League One table, one point behind the last playoff spot.

Next, the Rams will shift their focus to the FA Cup second round and Paul Warne will take his side to lock horns with Graham Coughlan’s Newport County on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

O’Brien is of the view Derby are an excellent team with a young squad and stressed that they play with flair when they are on the offensive.

However, the ex-Derby player believes that Warne’s young Derby squad will face a tough challenge when they experience Rodney Parade’s matchday atmosphere on Sunday.

And O’Brien emphasised that Derby must demonstrate a high level of mental toughness if they are to come away with a positive result from the game.

“I have watched Derby over the years”, O’Brien told Derby County TV.

“I have watched them even this season and they are a young side and they are a side with a lot of talent.

“They are a side with a lot of flair going forward but again, they are still young lads.

“Rodney Parade is a place that can create that atmosphere that can create that buzz about the place, making it as intimidating as we know it can be at Rodney Parade.

“Derby could be in for something where they are going to have to be on the metal that day to try and get a result.”

Warne’s side will be eager to continue their unbeaten streak against Newport, who are 18th in the League Two table this season.