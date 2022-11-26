German club Borussia Monchengladbach are looking at potential replacements for Liverpool attacking target Marcus Thuram.

Thuram’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is unlikely to sign a new contract with the German club.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are interested in him and he is also an alternative target for Bayern Munich if they fail to land Harry Kane next summer.

There are question marks over whether Thuram will leave in January, but there are claims that the forward would likely prefer a move in the summer on a free transfer.

But according to the German daily Bild, Gladbach are pushing ahead with their efforts to identify his replacement.

The Bundesliga outfit are looking at several players across Europe in order to bring in a new forward, in a clear sign they expect him to depart.

NK Osijek striker Dion Beljo was heavily courted last summer and is still on Gladbach’s radar.

AZ Alkmaar hitman Vangelis Pavlidis is also being looked at and Wolves’ Hee-chan Hwang and Stade Brest’s Franck Honorat are also on their shortlist of targets.