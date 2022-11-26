Jonjoe Kenny believes that Everton winger Anthony Gordon has what it takes to go all the way in the game.

Gordon came through the ranks at Everton and last season emerged as a new star of the Goodison Park outfit, making 35 appearances with four goals and three assists in the league.

Last summer, several Premier League clubs were after the 21-year-old’s signature, but Frank Lampard’s side managed to convince Gordon to stay.

The winger has made 14 outings for Everton this season, while netting three times and Kenny, who played with Gordon last season, rates the winger very highly.

Kenny is of the view that Gordon is a breath of fresh air at Goodison Park and stressed that Gordon has all the qualities necessary to become a great player in future.

“He came in and hit the heights”, Kenny told The Athletic.

“I think he’s a top player and has the attributes to go all the way.

“I really like Anthony and I felt I could help him.

“I went through it, Tom [Davies, another Liverpool-born player] did and there are times you can get yourself in a pickle because you’re young and can ask those around you.

“Anthony is a breath of fresh air in how he did things.”

On Wednesday, Gordon scored a hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers to help Everton defeat the Australian outfit 5-1.