Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell has stressed the importance of the Gers sorting out the appointment of a new manager before the players come back to training on Monday.

Rangers are moving forward with their efforts to bring Michael Beale to Ibrox again, but this time as their manager.

They have sought permission from Queens Park Rangers and the Championship club are expecting the 42-year-old to accept the offer from the Glasgow giants soon.

Rangers are expecting to sort out an appointment in the coming days, but Bell stressed that the new manager should be in place before the players come back to training on Monday.

The former Rangers star insisted that the players will want clarity when they return on Monday and it is also important for the new manager to meet his squad as soon as possible as he sets a new direction for the club.

Bell said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It’s massively important because the players will want to see who the new manager is going to be.

“And for him to set out his stall straight away, having the players in a meeting and the direction he wants the club to go forward.”

It remains to be seen if Rangers’ plan to appoint Beale is still on track and when any announcement might be made.