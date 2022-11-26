West Ham United starlet Divin Mubama has revealed that his confidence is high after his debut for the Hammers senior side in the Europa Conference League in early November.

Last season, the 18-year-old scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for the Hammers in the Under-18 Premier League, and his prolific goalscoring form earned him his first professional contract last month.

David Moyes handed him his West Ham senior debut against FCSB in the Europa Conference League on 3rd November and Mubama provided an assist in the Hammers’ 3-0 victory.

Since then, the striker has continued to get amongst the goals within West Ham’s youth ranks.

Mubama credited his impressive form with the Hammers’ youth side to his senior debut in Bucharest, which he claimed has given him the confidence to perform.

The 18-year-old praised his team-mates for helping him score so many goals and admitted that he has maintained the standard he displayed against FCSB in every game.

“To be that guy who can be relied on to get goals, that’s amazing”, Mubama told West Ham’s official site.

“It’s part of my job in the team and it’s something I love doing.

“But without my team-mates, there is nothing there.

“No goals would come for me without my team-mates so I’m thankful to everyone in this group.

“I think everyone can see after that special night in Bucharest that my confidence is up, and I’ve been trying to maintain my standards.

“I’m finding the back of the net on the regular now and I’m enjoying my football. Long may it continue.”

Mubama will look to continue his goalscoring form with Mark Robson’s side this season and break into Moyes’ first-team plans.