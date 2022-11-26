Cammy Bell has insisted that Michael Beale will seek assurances on Rangers’ January transfer window budget before accepting an offer to take over at Ibrox.

Rangers are in talks with the QPR boss to take him to back Ibrox as their new manager in the coming days, after they made an official approach.

Beale is regarded highly inside the Rangers board for the work he carried out as Steven Gerrard’s first team coach at Ibrox and was part of the staff that won them the league title in 2021.

The 42-year-old seems to be the main person Rangers are looking at and Bell feels that the only reason that he would not take up the job is if he does not receive some assurances from the board.

The former Rangers star is certain that Beale will want to spend money in January and to bring in some of his own players, which is something the Rangers board would have to provide assurances to him about.

Bell said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard podcast: “Everything points to Michael Beale.

“The only reason this won’t happen is if the board don’t give him exactly what he wants coming in at the club.

“They do need investment and that’s one of the big things he will be asking for, investment in the January transfer window, allowing him to bring in his own players.

“You can see the squad need investment and the guys at the top need to guarantee him that or he will start questioning.

“This is a huge decision for him because he has only been at QPR for a small period of time and this is his first managerial role.

“He has done fairly well to start with, but he knows the next job, a big job like Rangers, is huge for his career going forward as a manager.”

All eyes will be on whether Rangers can reach an agreement with Beale and take him back to Ibrox.