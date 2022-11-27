Rangers are now in direct contact with QPR over taking Michael Beale to Ibrox, according to talkSPORT.

The Gers have been heavily linked with wanting to appoint Beale as their new manager in the wake of Giovanni van Bronckhorst being sacked.

However, there have been conflicting claims over the status of Rangers’ pursuit and whether they have officially been in touch with QPR.

Now it has been suggested that Rangers are in direct contact with the London club.

And it is suggested the talks could smooth the way for Beale to head north of the border and take over at Ibrox.

Rangers find themselves sitting nine points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and many fans have already written off their chances of closing the gap.

Beale knows life at Rangers first hand due to his spell as first team coach under Steven Gerrard.

QPR represent his first managerial post though and he has only taken charge of 22 games as a manager, meaning some view Rangers appointing him as a risk.