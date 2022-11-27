Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has insisted the destiny of the Scottish Premiership title this year is not sealed yet, as the Gers close in on Michael Beale.

Rangers are expected to appoint Beale to succeed the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst and have made an official approach to QPR for his services.

Many feel that with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table the title is staying at Celtic Park.

Miller admits that Rangers do need to focus on doing well in the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup, however he is unwilling to accept the title race is done.

The former Rangers hitman believes Beale must go up against Ange Postecoglou and repeat what he did as Steven Gerrard’s right hand man.

“Under Steven they had an identity and Michael was a big part of that”, he wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Is he the guy to go and lead Glasgow Rangers? Listen, only time will tell. But having spoken to him and listened to him a lot, he talks very well. He talks sense.

“He’s got the right personality. And he’ll need that to go up against Ange Postecoglou and try to repeat what he did in 2021 and get that league trophy back to Ibrox.

“This season, the cups are crucial, but I want to stress that the league isn’t done yet”, Miller added.

QPR represent Beale’s first job as a manager and the former Gers first team coach has taken charge of 22 games, winning nine.