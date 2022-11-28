Michael Morrison is of the opinion that Portsmouth star Colby Bishop made the right decision by joining Pompey this summer and believes that Fratton Park is the best place for him to develop.

The 26-year-old forward joined Portsmouth from Accrington Stanley this summer and has quickly established himself as a regular in Danny Cowley’s side.

Bishop featured in Portsmouth’s FA Cup second round tie against MK Dons on Saturday, where he inspired his side to a 3-2 victory by finding the back of the net twice.

Morrison praised the forward for his brilliant link-up play ability and believes Bishop will continue to improve as the season progresses.

The 34-year-old stressed that Bishop made the right decision by joining Portsmouth this summer and is certain that Pompey are the perfect club for his growth.

“When I first arrived, as soon as I saw Colby in action I thought he was going to score goals”, Morrison told The News.

“He brings a lot to the team, not just the goals but he’s a real goalscorer.

“This is a really good place for Colby to progress as a footballer, it’s the right step for him from where he was and I think we’ll see him get better and better as the season goes on.

“His link-up play is really good and I think he’ll improve his positional play at Pompey as he’s playing in a better team that has the ball a little more, as opposed to being just a target man as he probably was last year.”

Bishop has featured in 21 games so far this season for Cowley’s side and has scored 13 times while providing two assists.