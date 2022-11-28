The 26-year-old forward joined Portsmouth from Accrington Stanley this summer and has quickly established himself as a regular in Danny Cowley’s side.
Bishop featured in Portsmouth’s FA Cup second round tie against MK Dons on Saturday, where he inspired his side to a 3-2 victory by finding the back of the net twice.
Morrison praised the forward for his brilliant link-up play ability and believes Bishop will continue to improve as the season progresses.
The 34-year-old stressed that Bishop made the right decision by joining Portsmouth this summer and is certain that Pompey are the perfect club for his growth.
“When I first arrived, as soon as I saw Colby in action I thought he was going to score goals”, Morrison told The News.
“He brings a lot to the team, not just the goals but he’s a real goalscorer.
“This is a really good place for Colby to progress as a footballer, it’s the right step for him from where he was and I think we’ll see him get better and better as the season goes on.
“His link-up play is really good and I think he’ll improve his positional play at Pompey as he’s playing in a better team that has the ball a little more, as opposed to being just a target man as he probably was last year.”
Bishop has featured in 21 games so far this season for Cowley’s side and has scored 13 times while providing two assists.