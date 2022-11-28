West Ham United midfielder George Earthy has revealed that he wants to keep pushing his standards and wants to continue his positive form.

The 18-year-old midfielder came through the academy ranks at West Ham and last season made 26 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, netting eleven goals while laying on seven assists.

Last season’s performances earned him a spot in Mark Robson’s Under-21 squad and Earthy has made nine outings in the Premier League 2 Division One.

Earthy made a significant contribution to West Ham Under-18s victory over Arsenal, helping the Hammers win 4-1 with one goal and one assist.

The young midfielder stated his aim to keep pushing his standards high and continuing his momentum with more game time with Kevin Keen’s side during the World Cup break.

Earthy also stated that he wants to use his Under-21 experience to help the Under-18 team progress further while pushing their standards even higher.

“It’s really important for me to push on. I’ve had a few starts with the U21s and I want to keep this positive momentum going”, Earthy told West Ham’s official site.

“I want to keep playing, just like the other boys that have dropped down from the U21s during this break.

“After our experiences with the U21s it’s our responsibility to push the standards in the U18s squad.

“They have obviously had a fantastic start to the season and we want to help the team to progress even further.

“We will continue to push for as long as we are a part of this squad.”

Earthy will be plying his trade under Robson this season and will try to gain the attention of first-team boss David Moyes to get into his plans for the campaign.