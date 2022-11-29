Aston Villa star Leon Bailey has revealed that Bayer Leverkusen blocked him from joining German champions Bayern Munich a few years ago.

Bailey has been a highly-rated talent for a while and was long linked with a move to the Premier League before he joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

The Jamaican’s performances at Leverkusen were on the radar of top clubs for a while and the player revealed that he came very close to moving to Bayern Munich after his first season at the BayArena.

He revealed that the German champions were moving forward with an attempt to sign him and were at his home to file the necessary paperwork.

But he conceded that Leverkusen were adamant about not losing him and wanted to keep him at the club as they felt that they could have gone to achieve big things the next season.

Bailey said on the Let’s Be Honest podcast: “We made a few mistakes on the way.

“We could have had a big move to Bayern.

“Bayern came to my house to do the paperwork and such, but Leverkusen would never have let me go.

“That was in my first season.

“They wanted me to replace [Arjen] Robben but Leverkusen didn’t answer because they thought next year would be our year.

“They wanted to keep me in the team, so it never happened.”

He has scored five times since moving to Villa Park last year and has been gradually getting the hang of things in England.