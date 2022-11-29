Former Scotland star Andy Walker has stressed that Michael Beale’s appointment as Rangers manager is a massive gamble and he is unsure whether he will have money to spend in the winter window.

Rangers confirmed the appointment of Beale as their new manager on Monday evening after they sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst last week.

The Glasgow giants are nine points behind Celtic in the league table and have a mountain to climb in the latter half of the season if they are to get back into the title race.

Walker believes it is a massive gamble from Rangers as Beale is inexperienced at the level and feels he will understand that being a manager at Ibrox is completely different from being a coach.

He is aware Beale might know more about the current Rangers squad than any other manager, but insisted that he needs money to spend in the winter window and is not sure that he is going to get that.

The former Scotland star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it’s a massive gamble.

“I think for someone who is so inexperienced, I totally get his reputation as a really good coach but it’s a different pair of shoes to be wearing to be the number one and making the shots.

“I think the biggest thing for Rangers, and I have been saying it for a long time, what will he have to work with? Any new manager coming in, what do I have to work with?

“He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the current squad but does he have money to spend in the next window, which opens in about six weeks?

“It was interesting to hear Giovanni van Bronckhorst saying that he was working under exceptional circumstances.

“What does he mean?”

Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly on 10th December before hosting Hibernian in the league five days later.