Paul Tait has urged Everton the faithful to come and support the Toffees youngsters on Wednesday when they face Mansfield Town at Goodison Park in their EFL Trophy clash.

Everton Under-21 side have made the EFL Trophy round two after winning Northern Group A while defeating League Two sides Harrogate Town and Hartlepool.

Next Tait’s Under-21 side will lock horns with League Two outfit Mansfield Town, who are eighth in the league table, at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton’s Under-21s side will play at Goodison Park for the first time this season and Tait admitted that his side will relish the opportunity to play at the famous ground.

Tait is of the view that it will be fantastic to have the Toffees faithful cheer for the Under-21s on Wednesday and urged the fans to come and back his team.

“We’re made up because we haven’t been to Goodison this season”, Tait told Everton’s official site.

“We loved the experience of playing at Walton Hall Park, and we’re expecting to get more opportunities there, but we don’t get many chances to play at Goodison due to the First-Team fixture load, but this break has allowed us the opportunity to play there and we love it.

“The players absolutely love to go and play on Goodison’s pitch and everything that it brings.

“I am hoping a few Evertonians who need that live football fix can come down and watch Everton again.

“It would be brilliant to get a few through the gate to cheer the lads on.”

Youngsters Stanley Mills, Isaac Price and Thomas Cannon were part of Frank Lampard’s first-team squad that went to Sydney and are expected to be in the line-up for the match against Mansfield Town.