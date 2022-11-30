Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is of the view that the Owls should look at the game against Southampton and take inspiration from it on how to handle Newcastle United.

In the EFL Cup third round, League One side Sheffield Wednesday squared up against Premier League Southampton, but the Saints were trailing at one point and could only scrape by on penalties.

Sheffield Wednesday have now been drawn to face Newcastle, who are in the Champions League places, in the third round of the FA Cup.

Moore complemented Eddie Howe on the work he has done at Newcastle and stressed that it is good to have his side come up against the Magpies.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss wants to use the Southampton game as the blueprint with which to deal with Newcastle.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site, Moore said: “With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie is doing has been really, really good and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us.

“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well.

“We’ll have to do much of the same again because as we know they are a very good side.”

Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup at the same stage by a League One team last season, Cambridge United, and Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to replicate that this term.