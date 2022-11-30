Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is of the belief that Pep Guardiola could stream on Twitch like Luis Enrique but would find it hard to find the time to do so.

Spain boss Enrique has been streaming on Twitch before and during the World Cup, giving fans a glimpse into the coach and Spanish team’s thought processes.

A novel idea that has not been tried before, the Spain coach’s streams have received enthusiastic response from the fans.

Laporte has no problem with Enrique broadcasting on Twitch, finding it good that the coach is expressing himself in a clearly in the way he wants to.

“Very good, he can express himself the way he wants and when he wants”, Laporte said to Spanish daily Sport when asked how he feels about Enrique streaming.

“I think it’s really good.”

The Manchester City defender thinks that Guardiola could stream like Enrique if he wanted to but would struggle to devote enough time to it.

“He could do it, but I don’t know if he would have the time”, Laporte added when asked if Guardiola could do the same as Enrique.

Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that keeps him at the Etihad until 2025, and the prospect of him starting his streaming career any time soon remains bleak.