Besiktas coach Sunol Gunes is looking to give Dele Alli the chance to prove himself in a new formation which might be more to his liking in the coming weeks, it has been suggested in Turkey.

Alli is on loan from Everton to Besiktas, but has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded his survival and Gunes is looking for more from him.

The midfielder has had to cope with an injury and has featured in seven of the 13 Turkish Super Lig games his side have played so far.

Besiktas’ 70-year-old coach has time and again stressed his willingness to help the Everton loanee put his career back on track.

And according to Turkish daily Sabah, Gunes is set to look at Alli in different formations, both in training and friendly games, over the course of the World Cup break.

Alli could be used in the heart of midfield, along with Gedson Fernandes, with two strikers playing in front of them.

The experiments will allow Gunes to see whether he can use Alli more effectively when competitive action resumes against Gaziantep towards the end of the month.

Gunes feels there is much more to come from Alli and is determined to do all he can to try to spark the Everton midfielder back to life.