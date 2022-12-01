Aston Villa fringe star Morgan Sanson is currently nursing an injury but should be heading to Dubai with the Villans, according to Birmingham Live.

Sanson has endured a tough spell at Villa Park since coming to Birmingham in the January window of last year.

Since that time he has played only 21 times for Aston Villa and has only one appearance this season, a one-minute cameo last month against Manchester United.

Aston Villa played Cardiff City in a friendly earlier this week as part of the World Cup break and several fringe and youth players got their chance on the pitch.

However, Sanson was not among them as he was not named in the squad that lost to Cardiff 3-1 in the end.

The midfielder was not among the players because he is still recovering from an injury and has not yet made it back to training.

However, the injury is not thought to keep him out for the long run and he is expected to accompany Aston Villa on their trip to Dubai where they are playing more friendlies.

Sanson will be hoping to recover in time and get a chance to impress Unai Emery during the Dubai trip and make a case for more game-time in the season going forward.