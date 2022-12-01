Sheffield United loanee Will Osula has revealed that he is enjoying his game time at Derby County and feels that he now has a platform to show what he is capable of.

The 19-year-old is highly rated by Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and this summer he was sent out on a season-long loan to Derby County for regular first-team football.

Osula has featured in 15 out of 18 games since joining Derby County so far this season and has netted five goals while assisting one.

The Danish international has stated that he is pleased with his regular playing time and is enjoying his time with the Rams.

Osula is of the view that with Derby he now has the perfect platform to show what he is capable of and hopes that he can keep contributing to Paul Warne’s side.

“It’s what I need now, I want it and I am ready for it and I am happy to be playing here”, Osula told Yorkshire Live.

“It feels amazing to be playing all the time.

“I am enjoying it and it’s going well.

“I love to score goals and hopefully I can continue to contribute with more goals.

“I have scored these types of goals for a long time, but now I am doing it on a stage where everyone can see what I am doing.

“It’s just the way I play and I am happy that I am now doing it in front of people.

“The goals have been different and I am happy with that because it shows I can do different types of finishes.

“I feel I have been given the opportunity and the platform to go and express and show everybody what I can do in front of people.”

Derby County will take on Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park on Saturday and Osula will be motivated to put in a good performance against Sheffield United’s rivals.