Crystal Palace loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has insisted that he cannot afford to become complacent and instead has to be ready to always improve at Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fruitful season out on loan with Charlton so far, impressing for the Addicks on the right wing.

He went on a goal drought from late August to October but scored the only strike in a win against Shrewsbury Town and then netted in two of the next three matches.

Rak-Sakyi is pleased with how the loan spell is going with Charlton but feels that he cannot rest on his laurels and must always strive to make progress.

The Crystal Palace loan star feels that teams have now started to take note and double up on him but thinks that it is up to him to handle that and doing so will make him sharper.

“I’m happy so far about what I’ve done but I want to push on, keep doing more and bringing more to the team”, Rak-Sakyi was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“There is room for improvement and stuff I can work on.

“So far, so good – but I don’t want to get complacent.

“I need to push to do as well as I can for myself and for the team.

“I feel like teams have doubled up a bit more on me now but it’s down to me to get out of those situations, it will make me a lot sharper.

“It doesn’t bother me too much.”

The Crystal Palace starlet has so far missed only two games for Charlton this season and has five goals along with three assists.

He will be expected to be starting the game against Cheltenham Town tonight as Charlton attempt to bounce back from their last league outing, a 1-0 loss to Port Vale.