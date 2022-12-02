Manchester United are mulling over the prospect of loaning out young midfielder Zidane Iqbal in January and for now, they are reluctant to let him go, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Iqbal made his debut for Manchester United in the Champions League against Young Boys last December and caught the eye during pre-season under Erik ten Hag last summer.

He has been regularly training with the first team this season, which has limited his game time for the Under-21s.

The Iraq international has played just five of the 16 games for the Under-21s this term and is expected to miss their last 16 EFL Trophy tie against Bolton this month due to first-team commitments.

Manchester United are now considering whether to loan the 19-year-old midfielder out in January.

A number of young players are expected to depart Old Trafford on loan this winter with several clubs in the EFL interested in him.

Iqbal’s future remains uncertain as Manchester United are yet to work out whether to loan him out.

They understand his need for game time but there is reluctance as well due to the lack of depth and young options in their midfield.

Ten Hag, John Murtough and Darren Fletcher will take a call on Iqbal’s immediate future over the next few weeks.