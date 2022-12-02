Newcastle United are open to offers for Ryan Fraser in the winter window and it could give them room to bring in another player for their first-team squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Fraser, 28, has been struggling for minutes this season and has been pushed to the outer edges of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle squad.

He joined the club on a free transfer in 2020 but has scored just two goals in 30 Premier League starts with another 23 appearances coming as a substitute.

The Scotland international is keen to move on as he has lost the appetite to fight for a place in the team with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle are open to letting him go in the January transfer window.

Howe is ready to sanction his sale and there is Premier League interest in Fraser ahead of the winter window.

Brentford and Southampton are two sides who are considering making a move for the Scotsman in January.

Newcastle are not expecting to bring in extra first-team players in January unless a long-term target becomes attainable.

However, Fraser’s exit is likely to prompt them into trying to bring in an extra player this winter.