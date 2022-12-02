Queens Park Rangers have contacted Swedish side Hammarby to talk with coach Marti Cifuentes, as they look for a replacement for Michael Beale.

Beale refused the job at Wolves earlier this season, but could not resist going back to Scottish giants Rangers, where he worked previously.

After only appointing Beale in the summer, Queens Park Rangers are now once again on the lookout for a new man at the helm.

Queens Park Rangers are currently under the stewardship of caretaker boss Paul Hall but they may have a new man in the door before the league season resumes.

The Hoops have established contact with Hammarby about talking to Cifuentes, according to Swedish daily Sportbladet.

Queens Park Rangers are hoping they get to talk with the coach right away as they look to swiftly replace Beale.

Cifuentes took charge of the Swedish club in January of this year and led them to a third place finish in the 2022 Allsvenskan season, as well as guiding them to a domestic cup final which they lost on penalties.

The coach previously had experience managing in his native Spain, Norway and Denmark before coming to Hammarby.