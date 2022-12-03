Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has conceded that Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is a player he still likes but indicated that he might not try to sign him in January.

Ziyech has remained a bit part player at Chelsea even under new manager Graham Potter and is believed to be considering leaving the club in the winter transfer window.

Ajax were interested in him in the summer, but Chelsea’s refusal to bring down their asking price forced the Dutch champions to look at other players.

Ziyech has again been linked with a move to his former club ahead of the January transfer window and Schreuder admitted that it is no secret that he still admires the player.

However, the Ajax coach stressed that he already has two players in his squad who can fulfil the role that Ziyech could have.

He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I don’t think it’s a secret for anything that I think Hakim is a very good player.

“But we also know that we have two players in that position with Dusan Tadic and Francisco Conceicao who can play well there.”

Ziyech has other suitors as well and AC Milan reportedly touched base with his agents recently to discuss a January move.