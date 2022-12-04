Newcastle United face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for Andrey Santos as the race for his signature heats up.

The 18-year-old midfielder has attracted the prying eyes of several big European clubs with his performances for Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the teams who have been keeping close tabs on him.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are also interested in Santos and are reportedly preparing to table an offer for him in the winter transfer window.

However, they will face competition as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea and Manchester City are also pushing to sign the young midfielder.

Chelsea are claimed to have taken a few concrete steps in recent days in order to position themselves as a viable destination for the youngster.

But Manchester City are very much in the race and are putting in the legwork required to sign Santos in the near future.

The Premier League champions are studying the possibility of signing him and are prepared to offer €15m to Vasco da Gama.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can come out on top in a transfer scrap which is becoming more intense.

Santos has already featured 37 times for the Brazilian outfit and has now sparked a heated race for his services between several big European clubs.