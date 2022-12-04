Newcastle United have taken to social media to highlight the appearance of Magpies new boy Garang Kuol in the World Cup for Australia and salute a special achievement.

Eddie Howe’s side have signed Kuol and he is due to arrive at St James’ Park when the January transfer window swings open for business.

In the meantime, Kuol has been turning out for Australia at the World Cup and was involved in the Socceroos’ last 16 exit at the hands of Argentina.

The youngest player to play in the knockout stages of the #FIFAWorldCup since Pelé in 1958. Garang Kuol 👏🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lqjr6dhxjk — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 4, 2022

The teenage attacker came off the bench in the match, which Australia lost 2-1, and in doing so became the youngest player since the legendary Pele, in 1958, to play in a World Cup knockout stage game.

Newcastle are delighted and took to social media to highlight the fact and hail Kuol.

The 18-year-old also played for Australia in the group stage, turning out in a 4-1 loss against France.

He will now switch his focus to his arrival at Newcastle as he looks to make an early impression on Howe.

It remains to be seen what plans Howe has for Kuol as he prepares Newcastle for the second half of the season.