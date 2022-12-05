Danny Collins is of the view that Manchester United loanee and Sunderland star Amad Diallo is looking like former Black Cats winger Aiden McGeady.

Amad spent the latter half of last season at Rangers and managed only 13 appearances for the Gers; this season Manchester United accepted a season-long loan offer from Sunderland for the winger’s services.

The 20-year-old has thrived under Tony Mowbray this season and has made 14 league outings, netting four goals while providing one assist.

Collins stated that the Manchester United winger is a delight to watch and compared Amad with former Sunderland star McGeady, who used to keep the spectators on the edge of their seats.

The former Black Cats defender thinks that the 20-year-old has developed beyond his age and that Amad wants to demonstrate his skills on a big stage, which he is doing for Sunderland every single week now.

“He is a joy to watch”, Collins said on Sunderland TV.

“He is looking for me like Aiden McGeady, isn’t he?

“When Aiden was in his confident mood he was getting on the ball out wide and you were on the edge of your seat thinking, “What is going to happen here now?”

“Same with Amad for me.

“How old is he again? He’s probably 20 or 21, but he has matured beyond his years in terms of mentality.

“Listen, he went to Manchester United for 30 odd million quid and he has come here now.

“I am not saying he has come here as if he has to prove himself, because you can see there is a good player in there, but he has come here and he knows he is playing for a big club, certainly at this level.

“For me, it is like he wants to be the star of the show playing in an arena like this.

“Give me the ball and let me show you what I have got in the bag.

“Look at the tools I have and what I can produce and he is doing week in and week out for us.”

Amad has started the last six games for Mowbray’s side and managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.