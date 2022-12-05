Warren Barton has revealed that Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron reminds him of former Magpie Peter Beardsley.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was not a regular under former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce but Eddie Howe restored Almiron to the starting line-up after taking charge of the Magpies.

Almiron has had a strong start to the season, contributing one assist and eight goals in 15 games for Newcastle, helping Howe’s team move up to third place in the Premier League standings.

Barton is of the view that the Paraguayan midfielder’s performance this season has been a big surprise and he admitted that the player has scored some of the best goals.

The former Newcastle star admitted that he sees similarities between the 28-year-old and Magpies legend Beardsley and pointed out that Almiron gives his all in training just like the former English international used to.

“What he’s done has been a big surprise, and some of the goals have been goal of the season”, Barton told Chronicle Live.

“He never gets a tap-in!

“I knew from Atlanta and Darren would have known as well, he always played with energy and enthusiasm.

“He’s not in the same mould, but he reminds me of Peter Beardsley.

“Pedro would give everything even in training, running around, slide tackling, and Almiron does that.

“He’s flying high at the moment, and you couldn’t wish for any better because he has such an endearing smile and he wants work hard.”

Almiorn has scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League games and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form when Newcastle resume their league campaign against Leicester City on Boxing Day.