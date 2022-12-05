Bundesliga star Max Kruse has revealed that he was close to moving to Anfield before Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called to inform him about their change of mind regarding his signing.

Back in the summer of 2019, Kruse left Bundesliga club Werder Bremen at the end of his contract, in search of a new challenge.

He eventually moved to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, but had appeared on course to link up with countryman Klopp at Liverpool.

Reflecting back on the events of 2019, Kruse revealed that the Reds wanted him to come in as they were planning for life without Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

However, Origi showed hints of form towards the end of the season which prompted the Liverpool boss to call Kruse to inform him about their change of mind.

The decision of the Premier League giants upset Kruse, who then moved to join Fenerbahce.

“The duo of Sturridge and Origi were going to be sold, I was going to sign. That was their plan”, Kruse was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

“Then Origi started scoring goals during the last part of the season.

“The club changed their mind after those goals.

“Jurgen called me and said, ‘Sorry Max. The decision to keep Origi. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to transfer you.’

“My transfer to Liverpool didn’t happen at the last minute.

“I was very upset.”

Kruse returned to Germany after just one year to join Union Berlin.

The attacker, who is now 34 years old, is on the books at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg and appears unlikely to ever play in the Premier League.