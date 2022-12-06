AIK Stockholm assistant manager Henok Goitom believes that the best way for Newcastle United to get the most out of Alexander Isak is to not leave him alone up front but to pair him with another attacker.

Goitom played for AIK from 2012 to 2015, when Isak was in the academy of the Swedish club, for whom the now-Newcastle star made 29 appearances and scored 13 goals.

There were doubts expressed by some Newcastle fans over Isak’s signing as he only scored six goals last season for Real Sociedad in La Liga but he netted twice in three games for the Magpies before an injury.

Goitom explained away Isak’s poor return at Real Sociedad by stressing that playing as a lone number nine is not a style that fits him.

Instead, the assistant AIK coach advised Newcastle that Isak is at his best when he is allowed to float between positions and can combine in attack with a partner.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Goitom said: “He wasn’t at the max level at Real Sociedad because he often played as a lone number nine but when he has this freedom where he can shift, and his team-mate takes his place if he goes away from his original position, you will see his quality as a striker.

“His best position is to be a free bird.

“You have to ask Alex what he likes but, when I see him, I think he enjoys playing with somebody close to him because he’s good at combinations.

“He has that intelligence.”

For the moment, Newcastle will be hoping that Isak recovers quickly from injury and is available to manager Eddie Howe as soon as the season restarts.