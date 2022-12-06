Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiaysu has admitted that he wants to take some time to forget football after exiting the World Cup, before the season resumes for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu’s Japan faced Croatia in the Round of 16 earlier this week and were leading 1-0 at the break but they ended up losing on penalties.

Arsenal are having a training camp in Dubai before the season restarts in late December but it is unclear whether Tomiaysu will join the rest of the Gunners squad there.

The defender himself does not know whether he will be in Dubai with the Arsenal squad but is hoping for a bit of rest after the World Cup.

As part of the rest, the Japanese star is hoping he can keep his mind away from football for some time, before club duties make him think about it again.

“I don’t know”, Tomiaysu was quoted as saying by The Athletic when asked if he will join Arsenal’s training camp.

“Hopefully, I can get a bit of rest.

“I need time to forget about football.

“I need a bit of time.”

While the World Cup ended in heartbreak for Tomiaysu, Arsenal can provide him with renewed hope as the Gunners are top of the Premier League table and are hoping to make a beeline for the title.