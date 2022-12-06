Barcelona are following Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli with attentiveness and could decide to pursue his signature at the end of the season.

Martinelli has shone for Arsenal this season, starting every one of the Gunners’ Premier League games and contributing with five goals and two assists.

His form has seen him called up to the Brazil squad for the ongoing World Cup, where he has started one game and made substitute appearances in two others so far.

Martinelli’s contract with Arsenal will only have one year left next summer but there is enthusiasm among all parties that a new deal will be signed.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on his situation however and could make him a target in the summer, according to Catalan daily Sport.

The La Liga giants have been monitoring the Arsenal star keenly this season and are also observing him at the World Cup.

Martinelli had a trial with Barcelona during his youth, and the Catalan giants still maintain relationships with the attacker’s camp.

Barcelona’s chances of going for Martinelli next summer will be increased if there is still no new contract signed by the Brazilian with Arsenal.