Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliot is confident that the Black Cats have enough depth and quality in their squad to beat any Championship team on any given day.

Sunderland are 10th in the Championship table with 30 points from 21 games and one point behind the last playoff spot.

Tony Mowbray’s side resumed their campaign after the World Cup break with a 3-0 win against Gary Rowett’s Millwall on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

Elliott is certain that Sunderland can beat any team in the Championship on any given day, owing to the depth and calibre of their squad.

And the former Black Cats star stressed that Mowbray will need to utilise the depth of the Sunderland squad properly to keep pushing high up the table.

“Burnley have really impressed me at times, probably more than any other team, but I believe Sunderland can beat anyone in the division on any given day”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“There is quality in depth in this Sunderland squad too and if this team are going to keep pushing this season, then this will need to be utilised fully.

“The January transfer window could be interesting on both ins and outs but there are a few more important games before then.”

The Black Cats will next welcome Carlos Corberan’s West Bromwich Albion, who are in the bottom half of the table, to the Stadium of Light next Monday.