Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has refused to use playing with injuries as an excuse for his subpar form leading up to the World Cup break.

Harrison started the season wonderfully, scoring once and assisting three times in the first three games of the Premier League season, but since then he has not registered a goal involvement.

The winger did not play in Leeds’ last match before the World Cup break, the 4-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, due to injury, though it did not stop him playing prior to that.

Harrison however does not wish to chalk up his poor form to injuries, insisting that players are always playing with something amiss.

The Leeds star explained that he is the type of player who is offering himself wholeheartedly to the team and does not care for niggles to come in the way of that.

“I don’t like to use that as an excuse”, Harrison was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“It’s always something you deal with as a player, you’re always playing through something.

“Try not to let it affect you.

“It’s part of the game just for the player to deal with it.

“It could be an easy decision, ‘oh I’m feeling this I’m not playing.’

“I’m always trying to offer myself to the team and push myself to the limit and that’s kind of where my mentality is.

“I don’t like just sitting out because I’m feeling something.”

Harrison’s showings have led some Leeds fans to clamour for youngster Wilfried Gnonto to take his place in the starting line-up, but the winger will be hoping to recapture his early season form when the campaign resumes.