Former Rangers star Leon Balogun has insisted that there was no way for him to be back at the Gers this season, even though he was holding out hope that would not be the case.

Balogun was at Ibrox for only two seasons, but they turned out to be fruitful ones as Rangers not only won a much-coveted Scottish Premiership title, but also the Scottish Cup and reached the final of the Europa League.

The now Queens Park Rangers centre-back made 65 appearances for Rangers across the two seasons, but had to depart in the summer after his contract expired.

Balogun admitted that there was no chance of him being retained by Rangers, with the centre-back believing that at-the-time manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had already made up his mind.

That did not mean Balogun lost all hope though as he saw out his tenancy in Glasgow and only left the city when it became clear all avenues had been exhausted and he would not be re-signing for Rangers.

“No, I don’t think actually there was a chance”, Balogun said on The Beautiful Game Podcast when asked if there was a chance of him going back to Rangers this season.

“I was hoping for it but at the same time, I think the manager at that point, well beforehand actually, had made up his mind about my persona.

“So I don’t think there was a chance.

“I stayed in Glasgow until the end of August.

“My tenancy ended on the first of September and I can’t lie, even at home me and my missus we were always like, yes maybe there’s a chance.

“We were hoping for it and then especially seeing they did struggle in my position with injuries and stuff and I was like, maybe.”

Now at Queens Park Rangers, Balogun has played 12 times in the Championship this season and seen his own boss there, Michael Beale, depart to replace Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox.