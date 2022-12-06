Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate has admitted that his ultimate goal is to play for the Whites in the Premier League as he has fallen in love with the club since joining.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and managed to rack up three Premier League appearances last season.

This summer, Leeds sent Bate on loan to League One outfit Oxford United and the midfielder has made 18 outings for Karl Robinson’s side with four assists under his belt.

Bate stated that he has fallen in love with the Yorkshire outfit since his arrival and believes Leeds are a top Premier League side.

The 20-year-old revealed that his ultimate goal is to play for Leeds in the Premier League and stated that he will wait patiently for the opportunity to fulfil it.

“Obviously, I moved to Leeds last summer for a reason”, Bate told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“And I’d say I fell in love with the club.

“The way it is at Leeds, it’s a top, top club and obviously if you want to play in the Premier League, Leeds is a fantastic place to be.

“This season was always about getting minutes and getting a feel for first-team football, and then that is the plan to go back to Leeds.

“But if that doesn’t happen straight away, then we’ll see.

“Again, it won’t set me back.

“But my ultimate goal is to play for Leeds in the Premier League.”

Bate has been a regular starter in Robinson’s side since his arrival and will be hoping to impress Jesse Marsch before he returns to Elland Road in the summer.