Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has predicted that Michael Beale’s team will play a very attacking brand of football as he has good attack-minded players at his disposal.

Beale has returned to Ibrox, where he previously achieved success as Steven Gerrard’s first team coach, to take over the position of new Rangers boss.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership, nine points behind their Glasgow rivals Celtic and Beale has a tough job on his hands to make the Gers competitive again.

Ferguson is of the view that Rangers have good players and the change in the managerial position might boost their performances.

The former Gers player is of the opinion that Beale is the man to lead the Ibrox outfit and he stressed that he is looking forward to seeing Rangers play next week.

Ferguson predicted that with several attack-minded players in the Rangers squad, Beale’s side will play an attacking style of football.

“I think Rangers still have really good players”, Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“Maybe the change of manager will give them the boost they need.

“I already said that and time will tell, but I do believe that Michael Beale was the right choice.

“I have been thirsting to see what kind of team he sends out in terms of what way they are going to play going forward.

“He said that he is going to let the hand brake off and I am sure that is what Rangers fans want to hear.

“That tells me that he is going to be really attack-minded because Rangers have good attack-minded players.”

Rangers will take on Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly on 10th December before they resume their campaign against Hibernian next week.