Leeds United’s desire to land Chris Wood from Newcastle United in the January transfer window has been played down, according to Chronicle Live.

Wood has missed just one match this season in the Premier League, but has started only twice, often being used as a late substitute to make cameos of fewer than 15 minutes.

Moreover, the New Zealand star only has one goal in that time and he is squarely behind Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in the striker pecking order at Newcastle.

As such, Wood has been linked with a move to Leeds, for whom he has previously played from 2015 to 2017.

However, at the Newcastle end, speculation about Wood moving to Leeds has been played down.

With Alexander Isak expected to recover from injury before the new year, Wood might find game-time even more limited at Newcastle.

Newcastle may even look to add in the striker position in the January window, which might push Wood further down the pecking order.

However, he remains a player that Magpies boss Eddie Howe rates.

Wood scored one goal every two games on average while at Leeds, and won the Championship Golden Boot in the 2016/17 season, but it does not look like he will be joining them in January.